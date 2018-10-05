Motherwell v Livingston

Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Motherwell have won six of their last seven top-flight matches against Livingston (D1), since a 3-1 defeat in February 2004; prior to this run, Motherwell had won just one of their 10 Scottish Premiership games against Livingston (D2 L7).
This will be the first time Motherwell and Livingston have met in the top flight since May 2006 when a second-half David Clarkson strike handed Motherwell all three points.
Motherwell have only won one of their opening seven league games this season (D1 L5); they last won as few of their first seven games in 2006-07 (also one).
Livingston have already won as many of their seven league games this season (four) as they did in 38 games in their last top-flight campaign in 2005-06.
Each of Livingston's seven league goals this season have been scored by different players, the most of any side yet to have a player score at least twice in this season's Scottish Premiership.