Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00St Mirren
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Match stats

  • Aberdeen are currently on a 13-game unbeaten Scottish Premiership run against St Mirren (W5 D8) dating back to December 2011. Dundee (19 games) are the only club against who they have got an longer unbeaten run
  • St Mirren have failed to score in five of their last six league visits to Aberdeen (D4 L2), with their only goals during this period coming in a 2-2 draw in September 2014
  • Aberdeen have only lost one of their last eight home league games (W4 D3) - a 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock last month.
  • St Mirren are currently on the longest run without a win of all sides currently in the Scottish top tier (six games - D1 L5). Their only goal in this time was an own goal by Hearts' Jimmy Dunne
  • There have been just 11 goals in Aberdeen's league matches so far this season (five for, six against), a joint-low in the Scottish Premiership (also Celtic and Livingston)

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts76101331019
2Hibernian7421136714
3Livingston742174314
4Kilmarnock7412116513
5Celtic741274313
6Rangers7322157811
7Aberdeen723256-19
8St Johnstone7223712-58
9Hamilton7205610-46
10Motherwell7115713-64
11St Mirren7115313-104
12Dundee7106414-103
View full Scottish Premiership table

