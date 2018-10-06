Aberdeen v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Match stats
- Aberdeen are currently on a 13-game unbeaten Scottish Premiership run against St Mirren (W5 D8) dating back to December 2011. Dundee (19 games) are the only club against who they have got an longer unbeaten run
- St Mirren have failed to score in five of their last six league visits to Aberdeen (D4 L2), with their only goals during this period coming in a 2-2 draw in September 2014
- Aberdeen have only lost one of their last eight home league games (W4 D3) - a 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock last month.
- St Mirren are currently on the longest run without a win of all sides currently in the Scottish top tier (six games - D1 L5). Their only goal in this time was an own goal by Hearts' Jimmy Dunne
- There have been just 11 goals in Aberdeen's league matches so far this season (five for, six against), a joint-low in the Scottish Premiership (also Celtic and Livingston)