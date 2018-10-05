Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Hibernian will be looking to win back to back Scottish Premiership matches against Hamilton for the first time since March 2009 (run of three straight victories) following their 3-1 victory in April the last time the two sides met in the competition.
Hamilton have scored at least once in each of their last 10 top-flight games against Hibernian (17 goals in total - W3 D2 L5), after having failed to score in each of the three such games prior (W0 D0 L3).
Hibs are currently enjoying a run of three successive league victories; they last won four in a row in the top tier in November 2017.
Hamilton have lost eight of their last nine away league games, winning the other 1-0 against Motherwell in their first away match of this Scottish Premiership campaign.
Hamilton have fired in fewer shots on target (12) than any other team in this season's Scottish Premiership.