Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's lengthy injury list includes Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen, who both have hamstring problems.

Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and Serge Aurier are all expected to be absent with thigh injuries.

Neil Warnock celebrated two years in charge of Cardiff on Friday and has warned he might pick "10 defenders" to face Tottenham.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Lee Peltier remain absent with knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Having watched Lionel Messi light up Wembley single-handedly in the week, Cardiff will have a game plan to try and darken the stadium.

The Bluebirds' season, which was always going to be a hard one, doesn't get any easier - Spurs are the fifth member of last season's top seven they will have faced in their opening eight matches.

Neil Warnock will hope and pray that facing Barcelona will have taken its toll in some way on Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino, though, will be looking for a comfortable day at their temporary office to maintain Tottenham's promising start to their league campaign.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is going to be a very different test for Tottenham compared to their defeat by Barcelona in midweek.

Spurs just have to look at that Barca game in isolation and forget about it, because it will have no bearing on this game.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are on a seven-match unbeaten streak against Cardiff, winning five and drawing two.

Cardiff have only scored one goal during that spell, which includes 1-0 home and away defeats when the Bluebirds were last in the Premier League in 2013-14.

Tottenham Hotspur

Victory for Tottenham would give them 18 points, equalling their best Premier League tally after eight matches.

They are on a four-match winless home run in all competitions for the first time since April-May 2011.

Spurs are unbeaten in 37 Premier League games against promoted sides, winning 34 and drawing three.

Cardiff are the only side out of the 27 Harry Kane has faced in the Premier League that he is yet to score against.

Kane has scored four goals in his last three matches in all competitions.

