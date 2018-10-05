Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace have no reported fresh injuries but several players remain out, including Christian Benteke, who has missed a month with a knee injury.
Scott Dann and Connor Wickham are back in training but Saturday's game will come too soon.
Wolves could set a Premier League record by naming an unchanged starting XI in their opening eight matches.
Winger Helder Costa came off with a knock in the win over Southampton last weekend but is expected to be fit.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Jonathan Pearce: John Lennon's Imagine was number one the last time these two met in the top flight - no-one could have imagined such an impressive start to the season for Wolves.
Their football has flowed joyously. Form suggests the run will continue. Palace lacked a cutting edge after fighting back at Bournemouth before throwing away a point.
Injuries may force Wolves into changing their side for the first time. That would interrupt the flow.
Palace need to change their style. Without a home goal so far, they have to stop the slump. Wolves play open football. If Palace catch them on the break they can get a much-needed win.
But "you may say I'm a dreamer..."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Because of their form and the way they are playing, Wolves are probably expected to win this.
I am not so sure. I know Wolves have already been to Old Trafford and picked up a point but Selhurst Park is a very different environment, and I think they might find it tough there.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace and Wolves have never met in the Premier League - this is their first top-flight meeting since January 1981.
- Palace have won their last three games against Wolves in all competitions, most recently by 3-1 in the Championship in January 2013.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace have won just one of their last six top-flight games (D1, L4) and are yet to score a Premier League goal at Selhurst Park this season.
- However, at this stage last season they had lost all seven of their games by an aggregate score of 0-17.
- Victory would be their 100th in the Premier League and their 200th in the top flight.
- Palace have conceded three penalties in their seven league games in 2018-19.
- Wilfried Zaha has had a hand in 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances, scoring eight and setting up two.
- Zaha scored twice and assisted another in his two previous league appearances against Wolves, both of which came in the Championship in 2012-13.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- They are unbeaten in five league games (W3, D2), their best top-flight run since November 1981. The last time they were unbeaten in six was April 1979.
- Victory would put Wolves on 15 points after eight games - only five promoted clubs have previously achieved that tally as quickly in the Premier League.
- Seven of their eight league goals have come in the second half.
- Wolves will set a Premier League record if their starting line-up is unchanged for the eighth consecutive match from the beginning of the season.
- Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in half of Wolves' eight Premier League goals so far this season, with two goals and two assists.