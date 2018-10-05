Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

All eyes will be on top scorer Wilfried Zaha as Crystal Palace seek a first home league goal of the season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have no reported fresh injuries but several players remain out, including Christian Benteke, who has missed a month with a knee injury.

Scott Dann and Connor Wickham are back in training but Saturday's game will come too soon.

Wolves could set a Premier League record by naming an unchanged starting XI in their opening eight matches.

Winger Helder Costa came off with a knock in the win over Southampton last weekend but is expected to be fit.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: John Lennon's Imagine was number one the last time these two met in the top flight - no-one could have imagined such an impressive start to the season for Wolves.

Their football has flowed joyously. Form suggests the run will continue. Palace lacked a cutting edge after fighting back at Bournemouth before throwing away a point.

Injuries may force Wolves into changing their side for the first time. That would interrupt the flow.

Palace need to change their style. Without a home goal so far, they have to stop the slump. Wolves play open football. If Palace catch them on the break they can get a much-needed win.

But "you may say I'm a dreamer..."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Because of their form and the way they are playing, Wolves are probably expected to win this.

I am not so sure. I know Wolves have already been to Old Trafford and picked up a point but Selhurst Park is a very different environment, and I think they might find it tough there.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace and Wolves have never met in the Premier League - this is their first top-flight meeting since January 1981.

Palace have won their last three games against Wolves in all competitions, most recently by 3-1 in the Championship in January 2013.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last six top-flight games (D1, L4) and are yet to score a Premier League goal at Selhurst Park this season.

However, at this stage last season they had lost all seven of their games by an aggregate score of 0-17.

Victory would be their 100th in the Premier League and their 200th in the top flight.

Palace have conceded three penalties in their seven league games in 2018-19.

Wilfried Zaha has had a hand in 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances, scoring eight and setting up two.

Zaha scored twice and assisted another in his two previous league appearances against Wolves, both of which came in the Championship in 2012-13.

