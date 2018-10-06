National League
Braintree15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Cressing Road Stadium

Braintree Town v Eastleigh

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford1493226111530
2Leyton Orient1485127101729
3Harrogate1485128151329
4Wrexham148421981128
5Solihull Moors149142114728
6Sutton United147521915426
7Fylde146712071325
8Hartlepool146621614224
9Gateshead147251813523
10Halifax145541714320
11Eastleigh146261116-520
12Boreham Wood145451617-119
13Barnet145451317-419
14Barrow145361716118
15Ebbsfleet145361717018
16Maidenhead United145271921-217
17Bromley143561924-514
18Maidstone United144281118-714
19Aldershot144281222-1014
20Chesterfield143381218-612
21Havant & Waterlooville142571828-1011
22Dag & Red142391120-99
23Dover141491228-167
24Braintree141310824-166
