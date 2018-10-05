Wrexham v Havant & Waterlooville

National League
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Chris Holroyd
Chris Holroyd has also played for Chester, Brighton, Preston North End and Macclesfield Town
Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham are monitoring the fitness of striker Chris Holroyd ahead of Saturday's visit of Havant & Waterlooville.

Holroyd suffered a hamstring injury during the win over Barnet, while forward Rekeil Pyke could return after missing the last two games.

On-loan Pyke has been receiving treatment for a hamstring injury at parent club Huddersfield Town.

Left-back James Jennings is also close to a return to action.

The Dragons are unbeaten at home and are fourth, while Havant are 21st.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th October 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00SalfordSalford City
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00BromleyBromley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford1493226111530
2Leyton Orient1485127101729
3Harrogate1485128151329
4Wrexham148421981128
5Solihull Moors149142114728
6Sutton United147521915426
7Fylde146712071325
8Hartlepool146621614224
9Gateshead147251813523
10Halifax145541714320
11Eastleigh146261116-520
12Boreham Wood145451617-119
13Barnet145451317-419
14Barrow145361716118
15Ebbsfleet145361717018
16Maidenhead United145271921-217
17Bromley143561924-514
18Maidstone United144281118-714
19Aldershot144281222-1014
20Chesterfield143381218-612
21Havant & Waterlooville142571828-1011
22Dag & Red142391120-99
23Dover141491228-167
24Braintree141310824-166
View full National League table

