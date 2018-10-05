Wrexham v Havant & Waterlooville
|National League: Wrexham v Havant & Waterlooville
|Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Wrexham are monitoring the fitness of striker Chris Holroyd ahead of Saturday's visit of Havant & Waterlooville.
Holroyd suffered a hamstring injury during the win over Barnet, while forward Rekeil Pyke could return after missing the last two games.
On-loan Pyke has been receiving treatment for a hamstring injury at parent club Huddersfield Town.
Left-back James Jennings is also close to a return to action.
The Dragons are unbeaten at home and are fourth, while Havant are 21st.