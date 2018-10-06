Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Morton
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Greenock Morton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr7511169716
2Ross County7421124814
3Inverness CT734094513
4Dundee Utd73221212011
5Queen of Sth723213769
6Morton7232911-29
7Partick Thistle7304912-39
8Dunfermline7223713-68
9Alloa7034310-73
10Falkirk7106513-83
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories