Forfar Athletic v East Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|8
|6
|2
|0
|21
|7
|14
|20
|2
|Raith Rovers
|8
|4
|4
|0
|20
|9
|11
|16
|3
|East Fife
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|9
|1
|13
|4
|Airdrieonians
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|13
|0
|10
|5
|Brechin
|8
|2
|4
|2
|10
|10
|0
|10
|6
|Stranraer
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|9
|7
|Forfar
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|8
|Dumbarton
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|8
|9
|Montrose
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|8
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|8
|2
|0
|6
|5
|13
|-8
|6