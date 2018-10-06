Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Edinburgh City
|8
|7
|0
|1
|15
|3
|12
|21
|2
|Peterhead
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|5
|11
|19
|3
|Clyde
|8
|6
|0
|2
|15
|7
|8
|18
|4
|Annan Athletic
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|11
|3
|13
|5
|Elgin
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|13
|6
|Queen's Park
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|8
|7
|Stirling
|8
|2
|0
|6
|6
|14
|-8
|6
|8
|Berwick
|8
|2
|0
|6
|8
|18
|-10
|6
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|5
|10
|Albion
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|18
|-11
|4