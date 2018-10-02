Tottenham v Barcelona: Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli among injured Spurs players

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham are not victims - Pochettino

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will be without Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli for Wednesday's Champions League Group B tie against Barcelona at Wembley.

Eriksen has an abdominal injury and Alli a hamstring problem, while Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Mousa Dembele (thigh) will also miss out.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is available after recovering from a thigh injury.

Eriksen scored in Tottenham's 2-1 loss at Inter Milan in their opening group match last month.

Barcelona are top of the group after they began their campaign with a 4-0 home victory over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Lionel Messi scoring a record eighth hat-trick in the competition.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is also without right-back Serge Aurier (thigh), said: "It is a period when we are not having good luck with injuries.

"We are not victims though. We must feel strong. Every player must feel they can win and achieve what we want.

"In the Premier League it is very tough and physical. We had to make a few changes during the Huddersfield game but football is about the squad.

"We need to make sure every player feels important."

Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama, who came on at half-time during the 2-0 win over the Terriers, could start against Barcelona.

'We have to win'

Danny Rose has demanded a response from Tottenham

Defender Danny Rose says Spurs must win on Wednesday after conceding twice in the last five minutes to throw away a lead and lose against Inter.

"We're all bitterly disappointed from how the Milan game finished," said Rose.

"We have to win. We're fully aware of that. We've proved that we can do it. At the minute we're winning ugly."

Defeat by Inter was Spurs' third in a row, but they have since won three successive games to climb to fourth in the Premier League and reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Spanish champions Barcelona have taken only two points from their past three games in La Liga, having salvaged a point with a late equaliser at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Messi started that game as a substitute, but came off the bench and set up Barcelona's goal.

Harry Kane has scored five times this season, including three in his past two games, and Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde called the England striker "a decisive player".

"We know his quality and the danger he poses in the penalty area," added the Spaniard. "We cannot compare him between last year or this year. So we just expect his best performance and we have to try to prevent him playing his best."

