Joe Gormley equals the record for the number of goals for Cliftonville by scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Ards.

The visitors led through a brilliant shot by Michael McLellan but Gormley's double and one from Conor McMenamin gave the Reds victory.

Gormley has now matched the 170 career goals scored by Kevin McGarry who played for Cliftonville in the 40s and 50s.