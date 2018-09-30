Dundee United: Csaba Laszlo 'mutually agrees' to leave as manager

Some Dundee United fans left early in the second half of Saturday's thumping by Ross County

Csaba Laszlo has "mutually agreed" to leave his position as Dundee United manager after Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Championship thrashing by Ross County.

The defeat was the Hungarian's 44th and final game in charge, during which time he won 18 matches, and lost 17.

Assistant Laurie Ellis takes temporary charge with United fourth, five points adrift of league leaders Ayr United.

Chairman Mike Martin thanked Laszlo for his "contribution to improving the football structure".

Laszlo succeeded Ray McKinnon in November last year with United top of the table, but his side lost in the play-off semi-finals to Livingston.

A damning record

Despite chairman Martin's August assertion that Laszlo would be given time to "play his team, play his tactics and get Dundee United promoted", he has left after just seven Championship games this term.

In his first season, Laszlo led United to a third-place league finish, 13 points adrift of champions St Mirren, and they edged past Dunfermline Athletic in the play-off quarter-finals before losing to Livingston.

This summer, United finished fourth in their Scottish League Cup group, behind second-tier rivals Ross County and Alloa Athetic, as well as League One Arbroath.

It was the first time they had not at least reached the quarter-finals of the competition since 2006-07.

Laszlo has also presided over some of the poorest results in the club's history. Under his stewardship, the Tannadice side were:

Battered by six goals at Falkirk in January;

Humiliated at home by Morton a couple of weeks later;

Lost by three goals to Queen of the South in Dumfries

Beaten on penalties in the League Cup at Tannadice in July by Arbroath and Alloa;

5-1 down to Ross County after just 51 minutes on Saturday.

'The buck stops with the main man' - reaction

Former Dundee United striker Scott McDonald speaking to BBC Scotland

He was given time and backing to build a squad of his own - and a good squad - but the money the club have spent, they expect to be at the top, even at this stage. When the fans start losing patience, that's when you know the time is coming.

It can't all be just down to the personnel. The buck stops with the main man. I've not seen enough of them this season to say, but results have not been good enough, especially at home.