La Liga: Fans injured as stand collapses during Eibar-Sevilla game

Sevilla are third in La Liga, a point behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid

Two supporters were carried away on stretchers and two others suffered minor injuries after part of a stand collapsed in Sevilla's win at Eibar.

Spanish media reported that railings gave way as supporters rushed to the front to celebrate Ever Banega's penalty for 2-0 at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

The La Liga match was stopped for six minutes as fans received medical attention. Sevilla players, who were close to the incident when celebrating the goal, were unaffected.

On-loan Andre Silva put Sevilla ahead and Banega scored twice before Joan Jordan's late consolation for Eibar.