Bristol City13:30Sheff Wed
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (Sun)

Barry Bannan
Barry Bannan missed Sheffield Wednesday's midweek draw with West Brom through suspension
Bristol City defender Bailey Wright and goalkeeper Frank Fielding are edging closer to returns after injuries.

The Robins will bid to end their four-match winless run when Sheffield Wednesday visit Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Owls welcome back midfielder Barry Bannan after suspension, but will still be without Marco Matias (hamstring).

Daniel Pudil (nose) and Ash Baker (leg) may be fit, but long-term absentees Gary Hooper, Sam Winnall, Kieran Lee and Joost van Aken all remain out.

Match facts

  • Bristol City are unbeaten in seven home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W3 D4).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not kept an away clean sheet at Bristol City in a league match in their last 20 attempts - they last achieved this in a 1-0 win in May 1921.
  • After a run of four straight wins, Bristol City are winless in their last four Championship games (D2 L2).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have both scored and conceded in each of their last eight Championship games (W4 D3 L1).
  • No Championship side has scored more goals from corners this season than Bristol City (4, level with Brentford and Reading).
  • Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach has scored in his last two Championship games. Only once has he ever scored in three in a row in the English leagues (November 2017).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds116412181322
2Middlesbrough116411441022
3Sheff Utd117132013722
4West Brom1163227161121
5Norwich115331514118
6Brentford114521913617
7Swansea11452106417
8Derby115241412217
9Wigan115241412217
10Bristol City114431512316
11Nottm Forest113711513216
12Sheff Wed114431717016
13Aston Villa113621918115
14Blackburn113621315-215
15Bolton114341014-415
16Stoke113441618-213
17QPR11416818-1013
18Birmingham111821011-111
19Rotherham11326816-811
20Reading112361416-29
21Hull112271018-88
22Millwall111461118-77
23Ipswich11065816-86
24Preston111371424-106
