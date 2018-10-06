St Johnstone v Celtic

Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Match stats
St. Johnstone have won just one of their last 12 league meetings with Celtic (a 2-1 victory in May 2016), drawing three, losing eight and conceding 29 goals during this period.
Celtic have lost just one of their last 11 visits to McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Premiership (W7 D3), winning each of the previous three whilst scoring at least four goals in all of those three (13 in total).
St. Johnstone are unbeaten in eight home league games, albeit six of those have been drawn (W2).
Celtic are one of only three sides yet to win an away match in this season's Scottish Premiership (also Rangers and St. Mirren). They could go four games without an away league win for the first time since May 2013 (six matches).
Celtic's Ryan Christie has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league appearances against St. Johnstone (four goals, one assist), scoring in each of his last three at McDiarmid Park.