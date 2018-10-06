Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Match stats
Rangers are unbeaten in each of their last five Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts (W4 D1), winning their last three - the last time they went on a longer winning run against Hearts in the competition came between December 2001 and December 2003 (run of nine consecutive victories).
Hearts have won just one of their last 22 top-flight visits to Ibrox (D5 L16), a 2-1 victory in March 2012.
Rangers have won six consecutive home league matches, scoring 18 times whilst conceding only two goals. They haven't won seven on the bounce in the top-flight at Ibrox since April 2010, when the seventh match in that streak was a 2-0 win over Hearts.
This is Hearts' best start to a season in the Scottish Premiership (19 points from their opening seven games) since 2005-06, when they won each of their first seven matches.
Former Hearts forward and current Rangers player Kyle Lafferty has scored five goals in six Scottish Premiership starts against Hearts at Ibrox for the Gers.