Fulham v Arsenal

Fit-again central defender Alfie Mawson (left) is pushing for a Fulham recall

TEAM NEWS

Fulham are without full-backs Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Joe Bryan, who suffered respective shoulder and hamstring injuries against Everton last week.

However, Alfie Mawson is in contention to return from a back problem.

Arsenal hope Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have recovered from illness, while Aaron Ramsey could play depending on the timing of his child's birth.

Bernd Leno will make his first Premier League start, with Petr Cech ruled out by a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: The growly Slavisa Jokanovic seems determined to go with his gut instinct - namely that Fulham's best bet for survival is to attack.

That philosophy came unstuck at Manchester City, whose superior players were allowed all the space they needed to prosper. It will be interesting to see whether Jokanovic is willing to allow a little pragmatism on home turf against in-form Arsenal.

Unai Emery's team seem to be enjoying life after a very awkward start; their win over Qarabag in Baku on Thursday took their sequence of victories to eight.

Even when they were losing to Chelsea and Manchester City, Emery kept chirping cheerfully and politely that better times were just around the corner. It seems he was right.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic: "We cannot be satisfied with this spell during this first seven games, it's huge room ahead of us to improve and we must try and work hard to fix all our problems.

"One of these is conceding so many goals and we are working in this direction to try find a solution.

"This is not our best level...we need to be more ambitious and need to show more aggression and more speed."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Fulham might get something out of this game. Arsenal are still on a very good run, but they played in Azerbaijan on Thursday while Fulham have had the week off.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won just three of their last 30 top-flight games against the Gunners (D6, L21). Their only victory in the past 11 meetings came at home in January 2012.

Arsenal have won their last two Premier League matches at Craven Cottage, both in 2013.

There have been four red cards - two for each side - in the last four Premier League meetings at Craven Cottage.

Fulham

A Fulham defeat on Sunday would ensure they equal the club's worst start after eight top-flight matches of a season: W1, D2, L5, set most recently in 2005.

The Cottagers and Brighton are the only sides yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this season prior to the latest round of matches.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side go into the weekend with the division's joint worst defensive record, conceding 16 goals along with Cardiff and Huddersfield.

They haven't kept a home clean sheet in 14 Premier League derbies since beating QPR 6-0 in October 2011.

Fulham are one short of 300 top-flight victories.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored nine goals in his last 10 league appearances for Fulham at Craven Cottage (excluding play-offs).

