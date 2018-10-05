Liverpool v Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has played at Anfield nine times in his career and is yet to score.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be fit to play despite spending Wednesday night in hospital after suffering a back spasm against Napoli.

Adam Lallana is nearing a return to action but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a long-term absentee.

Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy both returned to training this week and could feature.

Ilkay Gundogan faces a fitness test on an injured hamstring, while Fabian Delph is still absent.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A game that doesn't need hype is getting plenty, and - whilst not wishing to dampen the excitement - it's maybe worth remembering that neither team will be ruled out of nor guaranteed to be winning anything at the end of it.

What SHOULD be a cert, however, is a cracking contest between (in my opinion, lest some get upset!) the two best teams to watch and enjoy in the country.

Liverpool ride into Anfield on the memories of last season's successes against City, and THEY might help to banish the blues of an uncharacteristically limp display against Napoli.

Pep's men, meanwhile, need only recall their own ride into Anfield last April to get full motivation for only a second City win there in 32 visits since 1981.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I don't think it makes sense in this moment to think about the title. Manchester City is always tough, even when we won 3-0 in the Champion League. In the 4-3 [Liverpool win] they were really good. They never gave up even at 4-1 down.

"We have to be spot on, at our best to keep them away from our goal and create chances in front of our goal. It will be hard work, no problem with that, everybody knows it."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Liverpool will beat a lot of teams, not just Man City. Liverpool is one of the true greatest teams in England. We try to be close to them in terms of many, many things.

"[Jurgen Klopp] has all the qualities that everybody knows about Liverpool. At the end, it's the teams and the clubs that win the game. I don't play against the manager, we play against Liverpool. He is an excellent manager, I have a lot of respect for the way he plays, his proactive teams."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't think either of these teams are playing near their best level yet.

But from my memory of winning the league myself with Liverpool, that does not matter - you just try to win games, regardless of how well you are playing.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in 17 home matches against Manchester City in all competitions (W12, D5).

Their most recent defeat to City at Anfield was by 2-1 in the Premier League in May 2003.

City could lose four times to the same opponent within a calendar year for just the third time in their history, after Grimsby in 1936 and Tottenham in 1993.

Last season's two league fixtures produced 12 goals, with Liverpool winning 4-3 at Anfield but losing 5-0 away.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 24 Premier League home matches - the best current streak in the division. Their most recent defeat at Anfield came against Crystal Palace in April 2017.

They could win five consecutive home league fixtures for the first time since a run of six in a row from January to April 2014.

They haven't lost in 13 home league games against the other established top-six sides since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United in January 2016.

The Reds could equal the club top-flight record of nine consecutive home clean sheets, set from November 2006 to February 2007.

They have not let in a league goal at Anfield in 751 minutes since a 4-1 win over West Ham in February.

Mo Salah has scored in 14 of his last 16 competitive starts at Anfield.

Salah has scored three goals and set up two more in his last three games against Manchester City.

Manchester City