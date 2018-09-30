Goran Djuricin: Rapid Vienna sack manager before Rangers Europa League tie

Rapid Vienna top Europa League Group G after beating Spartak Moscow

Rapid Vienna have parted company with manager Goran Djuricin before their Europa League meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rapid suffered a third league defeat in a row on Saturday against St Polten.

They have taken nine points from nine games so far in the Austrian Bundesliga but won their opening Europa League Group G match against Spartak Moscow.

"It's the right step, no matter how difficult it is and how much it hurts," said managing director Fredy Bickel.

"I have an idea in my mind which coach the team needs now. It's a smart and sensitive team, but I do not want to say too much at the moment."

Assistant Thomas Hickersberger and Martin Bernhard will take training following Djuricin's departure.

Djuricin, 43, was promoted from his assistant's role in 2017 and Rapid finished third in the league last season.

Rangers opened their Group G campaign with a 2-2 draw away to Villarreal and visit Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.