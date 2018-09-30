St Pauli fans greeted with stink bombs before match at Hamburg

There was foul play in the away block at Hamburg...

It was a stinker, both on and off the pitch.

After being relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time last season, Hamburg came up against city rivals St Pauli in the second division - their first meeting in seven years.

The build-up to the derby was overshadowed by violent clashes with police involved, and match day did not pass without foul play either.

German newspaper Bild reported stink bombs had been used at the station in Bahrenfeld, where St Pauli fans would get off to walk to the game, leaving a "beastly" smell in the area.

Many St Pauli supporters had to cover their noses as they arrived at the ground - there were reports of stink bombs being used in the away block, and a local newspaper said excrement had been spread on the floor near the away fans' entrance.

Hamburg police deployed 1,500 officers for the 57,000 crowd at the Volksparkstadion stadium.

The match ended 0-0.

Hamburg police said the St Pauli fans' march to the stadium went "without interference"

St Pauli fans were in good voice during the game