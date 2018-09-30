Sergio Aguero can beat Alan Shearer's Premier League record - Bernardo Silva

Aguero has the best goals-per-game average of anyone in the Premier League's top 10 scorers

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero can beat Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals, according to team-mate Bernardo Silva.

Argentine Aguero, 30, scored against Brighton on Saturday to equal the 148 Shearer struck for Newcastle, but still needs 112 to match his overall record.

"I think he can reach it," said Silva. "He's got the potential.

"Every season he keeps scoring more and more. We hope he can keep helping us winning more titles in Manchester."

Aguero and Shearer are joint third on the list of players to have scored the most goals for one Premier League club behind Wayne Rooney for Manchester United (183) and Thierry Henry for Arsenal (175).

But Shearer also scored 112 league goals for Blackburn - leaving Aguero some way behind the former England captain.

"Sergio is the best scorer in Manchester City's history," added Silva.

"He's a legend not only for Manchester City but also for the Premier League, if not the best striker in the world then one of the best.

"You have to admire players that score 30 goals and next season they don't rest, they want to score 30 or 40 again. We have to admire that and be happy to have him and enjoy it.

"If he reaches that level it will be even better because everyone knows how important Alan Shearer was for English football and for the Premier League."

How long will it take him?

Aguero's goals have come from 213 appearances at an average of 0.69 per game.

That is a better scoring rate than any other player in the league's top 10 scorers, with Henry (0.68) the nearest.

If Aguero continues scoring at this rate it will take him another 162 games, which - with 38 in a top-flight season - equates to around four years.

The Argentine, who joined the Premier League champions from Atletico Madrid in 2011, recently signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021.

He is also at a team that creates a lot of scoring opportunities. According to Opta, City created 129 'big chances' last season, 20 more than Liverpool in second place.

But Aguero faces intense competition for places, with Gabriel Jesus a direct rival for his spot, while hamstring and knee injuries have forced him to miss games at regular intervals during his City career.

How Aguero has scored his goals Right foot - 108 Left foot - 26 Headers - 14 Penalties - 22 Inside box - 130 Outside box - 18

How does he compare to the other top scorers?

Shearer is some way clear of the rest of the field, with Rooney second on 208 goals.

Aguero is 10th on the all-time scoring list, but - fitness permitting - is likely to move up several places this season.

He has scored five goals in seven league appearances this season - and has scored at least 20 in each of the previous four Premier League seasons.

If he hits the 20-goal mark this season, he would equal Robbie Fowler in sixth place with 163 goals.