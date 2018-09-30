Livingston 1-0 Rangers: Official Calum Spence hit by object from crowd

Media playback is not supported on this device Assistant referee hit by a coin during Livingston's win over Rangers

Assistant referee Calum Spence was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during Livingston's Scottish Premiership win over Rangers, police have confirmed.

Dolly Menga's strike proved to be the difference as the promoted side condemned Steven Gerrard to just his second defeat in 18 games as Rangers manager.

The incident happened in front of the Rangers fans in the early stages of the second half and play was stopped while Spence received treatment.

BBC Scotland understands the incident will be included in the referee's report.