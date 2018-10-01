Glasgow City face Barcelona in last 16 of Women's Champions League

Barcelona beat Glasgow's conquerors from last year, Kazygurt, in the previous round

Glasgow City will face Barcelona, the fourth highest-ranked team left in the competition, in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League.

The Scottish champions, who were unseeded in the draw made in Nyon, will travel to Spain for the first leg on 17 or 18 October.

Barcelona, runners-up in Spain behind Atletico Madrid, will travel to Glasgow on 31 October or 1 November.

The Spanish side include England forward Toni Duggan.

Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens, who was named player of the tournament at Euro 2017, is among her team-mates.

Barcelona have finished second in the Spanish top flight for the last three seasons and were edged out by one point by Atletico last season.

They will be bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive season and lost to eventual winners Olympic Lyonnais 3-1 on aggregate in the last eight last term.

Fran Sanchez's team were given a fright by Kazygurt, who beat City on away goals in last season's round of 32, at the same stage this season.

The Blaugranes progressed after a 3-1 defeat in Kazakhstan by winning the return leg 3-0.

City qualified for the last 16 for the first time since 2014/15 after beating Cypriots Somatio Barcelona over two legs.

Scott Booth's side entered the competition in the group stage, finishing first ahead of Belgians Anderlecht, Polish champions Gornik Leczna and Martve of Georgia.

This is the fourth time they have made it as far as the last 16, reaching the quarter-finals once, in 2014/15.

Women's Champions League last 16 draw

Zurich (Switzerland) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Wolfsburg (Germany) v Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Ajax (Netherlands) v Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Barcelona (Spain) v Glasgow City (Scotland)

Linkoping (Sweden) v Paris St-Germain (France)

Chelsea (England) v Fiorentina (Italy)

Rosengard (Sweden) v Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Kvinner (Norway) v Brondby (Denmark)