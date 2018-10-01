Krzysztof Piatek: Genoa striker equals Serie A scoring record

Piatek did not make Poland's sqaud for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Krzysztof Piatek might not be a household name but the Genoa striker's scoring feats have seen him become the first Serie A player since 1949-50 to score eight goals in his debut six top-flight games.

To put it into context, the 23-year-old's achievement has seen him better some of the league's former greats, including Brazilian Ronaldo, Andriy Shevchenko, Gabriel Batistuta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

What makes it even more astonishing is that the Poland forward cost around £4m from Cracovia - that's about 25 times less than the near £100m Juventus paid Real Madrid to acquire the services of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In comparison, Portugal international Ronaldo has scored three goals so far.

Ronaldo's league goals have also come from 630 minutes, while Piatek - who was not even in Poland's squad at the 2018 World Cup - has scored his from 540 minutes of play.

The last Serie A player to do what Piatek has done was Denmark forward Karl Aage Hansen for Atalanta back in 1949-50.

Piatek's latest two strikes came in a 2-1 victory against Frosinone on Sunday, which put Genoa sixth with a game in hand on those above them.

In total, he has 12 for the season, having scored all the goals in Genoa's 4-0 win over Lecce in a Coppa Italia match.