Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Livingston, Dundee Utd, McKenna, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard has warned Rangers to sort out their away form - or forget about a title tilt. (Scottish Sun)

Robbie Neilson has emerged as the frontrunner to take over from sacked Csaba Laszlo at crisis-hit Dundee United. (Daily Record)

Wolves are the latest club to show an interest in Aberdeen star Scott McKenna. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has slammed the individual involved in a missile-throwing incident that left an assistant referee requiring medical treatment at Livingston yesterday. (Scotsman)

Steven Naismith has called on the SPFL to be "big enough" to admit they've made a mistake scheduling the Betfred Cup semi-finals on the same day and rearrange them to dates and times befitting the occasions. (Herald)

Hearts are refusing to give up the fight to have their Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic rescheduled. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie are set for recalls to the Scotland squad on Monday. (Daily Record)

Craig Gordon insists his old club Hearts are part of a genuine fight for the title. (Scottish Sun)

Efe Ambrose believes Hibs are "at the top of our game" and an even better force this season despite losing key players in the summer and changing their style. (Scotsman)

Alfredo Morelos has been ditched from the Colombia squad after just one cap.(Scottish Sun, print edition)

Neil Lennon has hailed Efe Ambrose as one of the best centre halves Hibs have had for "a long, long time" (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Thomas Bjorn promised to get his winning Ryder Cup scoreline tattooed on his backside after Europe gave the US the bum's rush in Paris. (Daily Record)

Chris Thompson repeated last year's victory at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow - then targeted a glory run in next month's New York Marathon. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)