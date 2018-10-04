Quiz: How many of Celtic's 2003 Uefa Cup final team can you name in three minutes?

Celtic's Europa League campaign continues on Thursday with a trip to Austria to face RB Salzburg.

It is 15 years since Celtic, then under Martin O'Neill's management, reached the Uefa Cup final against Porto in Seville.

As a warm-up for Thursday's game, how many players in the match-day squad for that 2003 final can you name? You have three minutes ...

How many of Celtic's Uefa Cup final squad can you name? How to play Score: 0 / 18 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 18 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Player Give up!

Once you've managed that, why not test your knowledge of: