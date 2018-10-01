Newcastle United have been a 'nightmare for 10 years' - Kevin Keegan

Media playback is not supported on this device Have Newcastle's 'Ashley Generation' had enough?

Newcastle United have been a "nightmare for 10 years", according to former manager and player Kevin Keegan.

Winless Newcastle are third from bottom in the Premier League and fans have protested against owner Mike Ashley, who has been in charge since 2007.

Ashley attended Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Leicester - his first home match since May 2017.

In pre-season manager Rafael Benitez said the fans "need to be concerned" by the club's limited transfer business.

Keegan managed Newcastle from 1992-97 and then returned in January 2008 under Ashley, but resigned after eight months in charge following a fall-out with the board.

Speaking to 5 live's Monday Night Club, Keegan, 67, said his relationship with the club was "not good".

"When I went back to manage [at Newcastle] it seemed like the ideal situation," said Keegan. "I knew the club, knew what the fans wanted, the man in charge, we thought had money to spend, it looked like a dream ticket.

"But it was a nightmare and the nightmare has continued for 10 years now. It has been a difficult time but the club will be there when the man's gone."

The former England striker added: "It is a real lesson in where football is going - people come from afar who don't always get what the club is; they are buying a brand. You have to choose carefully who to sell the club to."