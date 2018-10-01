Josh Harrop: Preston North End midfielder out for the season after knee injury

Preston manager Alex Neil said Harrop fainted twice in the changing room after the game due

Preston midfielder Josh Harrop is likely to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old damaged an anterior cruciate ligament after coming on as a late substitute in their 3-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion.

He is the second Preston player to suffer a similar injury following teammate Billy Bodin.

"He will be out for seven months. He is devastated and we are gutted for him," manager Alex Neil said.

"Josh was really upset as he feared it was a bad one and unfortunately it is.

"The lads in the changing room, the staff and everyone at the club will be there to support him and give him the best care that we can."

Harrop, who has played 11 times for North End this season, will undergo surgery in the coming days.