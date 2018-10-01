Geoffrey Kondogbia set for Central Africa Republic debut

Geoffrey Kondogbia made five appearances for France in friendly matches before deciding to play for CAR

Former France international Geoffrey Kondogbia is finally set to make his debut for Central African Republic (CAR) against Ivory Coast in this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kondogbia was cleared to swap allegiances from France by Fifa last month, but missed the 1-0 away defeat to Guinea due to injury.

All five of the 25-year-old's appearances for the French senior team came in friendlies meaning under Fifa statutes he was able to swap national allegiances.

He has now been included in CAR's 24-man squad for the Ivory Coast double-header on 12 and 16 October.

He is one of 14 overseas based players named by coach Raoul Savoy for the trip to Bouake and home fixture in Bangui four days later, as the Wild Beasts seeks to get their campaign back on track.

The unattached quartet of Geoffrey Lembet, Eloge Enza-Yamissi, Hilaire Momi and Quentin Ngakoutou have been handed recalls.

CAR are third in the group after they beat visiting Rwanda 2-1 in the opening group fixture in June 2017.

Guinea remain top with six points after wins over Ivory Coast and CAR.

CAR squad:

Goalkeepers: Geoffrey Lembet (unattached), Elvis Samolah (Les anges de Fatima), Samolah Prince (SCAF)

Defenders: Cédric Yambere (Dijon, France), Eloge Enza-Yamissi (unattached), St-Cyr Ngam NGgam (DFC8), Thibault Ban (Les anges de Fatima), Manassé Enza-Yamssi (Annecy, France), Fernander Kassai (FC Tobol, Kazakhstan), Nicaise Zimbori (Coton Sport, Cameroon), Salif Keita (Erbil, Iraq),

Midfielders: Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia, Spain), Franklin Anzite (PKNP, Malaysia), Amos Youga (Le Havre, France), Vivien Mabide (Tétouan, Morocco), David Manga (Levadiakos, Greece), Trésor Toropite and, Junior Gourrier (both DFC8), Ralph Kottoy, (Petrocub, Moldava)

Forwards: Foxi Kethevoama (Balikesirsport, Turkey), Frédéric Nimami (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland), Louis Mafouta (Chambly, France), Hilaire Momi and Quentin Ngakoutou (both unattached)