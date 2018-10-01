Lee Burge: Freak ice hockey puck incident injures Coventry City goalkeeper

Coventry City tweeted a photo of Lee Burge at training on Monday

"Sorry, I might not be fit for Tuesday's match, I've been hit in the head with an ice hockey puck."

You can imagine that was how goalkeeper Lee Burge had to break the news to Coventry City manager Mark Robins.

The 25-year-old was hit with a stray shot during Coventry Blaze's match with Sheffield Steelers on Sunday.

Burge trained with a bandaged head on Monday and will be assessed before Tuesday night's League One game with Portsmouth at the Ricoh Arena.

The injury prompted much hilarity on Twitter, with more than one person pointing out the similarity to the injury sustained by Ross in an episode of Friends when he, Joey and Chandler attend a New York Rangers match.

"The club passes on their best wishes to Coventry City goalie Lee Burge, who took a nasty blow to the face sat in the crowd last night," Sheffield Steelers tweeted.

"These fluke incidents do happen at games and we're sorry it was you in the firing line. Get well soon Lee."

Burge has played six times for the Sky Blues this season as newly-promoted Coventry have had a steady start to life back in League One with three wins, three draws and four losses in their first 10 games.