Alex McLeish: No-one guaranteed Scotland place, says head coach

Alex McLeish's Scotland hope to maintain their winning start to the Nations League

Nations League League C, Group 1: Israel v Scotland Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland players "always have to earn it" if they are to be included in Alex McLeish's side.

McLeish insists neither Steven Naismith nor anyone else who impressed in the win over Albania is assured of a start against Israel next Thursday.

The head coach has recalled four players to his squad for that Nations League test and the friendly that follows with Portugal.

"I have never said to a player 'your place is guaranteed'," McLeish said.

"You always have to earn it. You have to go through your whole career proving yourself. People say, 'I have got nothing to prove', but you have to prove yourself every week.

"I am looking at them thinking, 'how is their form? Have they still got the groove and the rhythm? Is the body language good?'.

"That is the test between the last international and the next. I am glad to say these guys that have been picked have all been in fine form for their clubs."

Form of strikers 'augurs well'

Leigh Griffiths started the 4-0 defeat by Belgium but was replaced with Naismith against Albania and the Hearts forward scored in the 2-0 Nations League win.

Griffiths, who said being dropped for Scotland was like being "kicked in the teeth", has since netted three times for Celtic while Naismith has taken his club tally to nine.

Swansea City's Oli McBurnie, who returns to the squad, has four goals this term.

"He has done his talking on the field and that is all you can ask for," McLeish said of Griffiths. "The positive thing I took from Leigh's comments were, 'it is up to us to show the manager we are good enough to be worthy of a place'. Then he goes and scores three in a row.

"Obviously, Steven Naismith got a goal in the last game and then someone said he was guaranteed to play in the next one. That is not the case.

"It is not inconceivable they could play together, depending on the formation that we choose.

"They are definitely in good form and it gives me a happy dilemma. Long may these guys continue to score goals.

"Before the last games, we were saying 'where are we going to get a goal from?'. It is good to talk about guys scoring goals at last. Obviously, we would like them being prolific in a Scotland jersey.

"Steven is still in good form, Leigh is in good form and Oli McBurnie has come back into the squad as well. It augurs well."