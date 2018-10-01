David Manasseh: Gareth Bale's agent suspended by FA after trying to sign underage player

The player involved was not yet in the year of his 16th birthday when David Manasseh entered into a contract with him

A football agent has been suspended from all activity for three months and fined £50,000 by the FA after trying to sign an underage player.

David Manasseh is the managing director of Stellar - the agency that represents Gareth Bale, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw and Jordan Pickford.

It was alleged Manasseh entered into a contract with the player before the year of his 16th birthday.

He denied the charge but it was found proven following a hearing.

Regulation B8 of the FA's regulations on working with intermediaries states that contracts - or direct or indirect approaches - between agents and players cannot be made before the first day in January of the year of the player's 16th birthday.

Manasseh established Stellar in 1992 and has also represented Ashley Cole, Joe Hart and Adam Lallana.