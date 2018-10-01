Celtic winger James Forrest reassured of Scotland role

James Forrest on international duty with Andy Robertson and Robert Snodgrass

Nations League League C, Group 1: Israel v Scotland Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

James Forrest says he has been reassured by Alex McLeish that there is a place for him in his Scotland side.

The Celtic winger has played just once since McLeish took over from Gordon Strachan and said he was "disappointed" to miss out on last month's Nations League win over Albania.

The Scotland head coach has named Forrest in his squad to face Israel and Portugal later this month.

"Obviously I was disappointed," he said.

"If you ask any player, if they don't play, they'll say that. At the same time, I was glad we got the good win against Albania.

"He spoke to me after the Albania game and just said it wasn't to be in those two games, but he said I was still in his plans.

"I just need to keep working hard and not look too much into it - and be ready for the next two games coming up."

Forrest was one of a group of Celtic players along with Leigh Griffiths, Kieran Tierney, Craig Gordon and Callum McGregor who were left at home for the summer trip to Peru and Mexico.

Despite others, such as Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell, impressing while away on duty, Forrest believes not travelling for the two friendlies has not gone against him.

"I think they worked out with the club manager and the national team manager in the summer that was going to be the case," he said. "A lot of boys had done the same.

"Going away with Scotland, there's nothing better. If you're doing well with your club, you go away with confidence.

"We've got a good bunch of lads in the national team and you want to play as many games as you can."

Forrest added: "I'm back in this squad here, but every player goes away and wants to try and impress and be part of his plans.

"I've played under him before in March. I just want to show him what I can do and hopefully get a chance to keep playing with Scotland."

Speaking about Forrest's role in the squad, McLeish said: "James is a great Scottish talent and I feel for some of these guys who haven't featured [in the last two games].

"But they will definitely play a part in Scotland's challenge for this competition.

"Whether we change the system to suit certain players and play to their strengths, we want to maximise their individual skills."