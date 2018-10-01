BBC Sport - How Bundesliga side Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge
Hoffenheim's head of international relations, Lutz Pfannenstiel, takes BBC Sport behind the scenes at Manchester City's Champions League opponents.
The German club uses various types of innovative technology - such as a giant video screen installed on the training pitch - to give its players the edge.
