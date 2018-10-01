BBC Sport - How Bundesliga side Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge

How Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge

Hoffenheim's head of international relations, Lutz Pfannenstiel, takes BBC Sport behind the scenes at Manchester City's Champions League opponents.

The German club uses various types of innovative technology - such as a giant video screen installed on the training pitch - to give its players the edge.

READ MORE: Hoffenheim 'The friendly club who do things differently'

Top videos

Video

How Hoffenheim use innovative technology to gain an edge

Video

Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness month

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fury and Wilder are separated during news conference

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 today

Video

'I can withstand anything' - Fury and Wilder on heavyweight title fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Palace's lack of discipline worries Hodgson

Top Stories