Golden Boy: Kylian Mbappe, Phil Foden & Trent Alexander-Arnold on 40-man shortlist

Kylian Mbappe scored in PSG's 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League in September

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Phil Foden are on the 2018 Golden Boy shortlist.

Established by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003, the award is given to the best young player in Europe under the age of 21.

France World Cup-winning striker Kylian Mbappe could become the first two-time winner after picking up the 2017 award.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies and Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot also make the 40-man shortlist.

Full-back Alexander-Arnold, 19, played in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid last season and was part of Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.

Foden, 18, is yet to make his senior England debut, but won the Golden Ball at the Under-17 World Cup last year and scored his first senior goal in City's Carabao Cup win at Oxford on Wednesday.

Previous winners of the award include 19-year-old Mbappe's Paris St-Germain team-mates Neymar and Edinson Cavani, as well as Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and former England captain Wayne Rooney.