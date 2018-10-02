Aberdeen expect 50-50 ticket split in semi-final with Rangers

Aberdeen supporters
Aberdeen fans will travel to Glasgow's south side for the League Cup semi-final

Chief executive Duncan Fraser expects Aberdeen to get 50% of the tickets for the League Cup semi-final against Rangers on 28 October.

Aberdeen face Rangers at 12:00 GMT before Hearts take on Celtic at 19:45.

The scheduling of both semi-finals at Hampden on the same day has caused controversy, with the Dons and Hearts concerned about travel arrangements for their supporters.

"Our expectation would be a 50-50 allocation to start with," said Fraser.

"Historically, many years ago a group of Aberdeen supporters fought with the Scottish FA to ensure that Aberdeen received a 50-50 allocation."

Aberdeen is around 150 miles from Glasgow and the first train between the two cities on 28 October arrives 14 minutes after the first semi-final is scheduled to kick off.

The Dons previously complained to the Scottish Professional Football League about a Premiership away match against Kilmarnock being played at lunchtime on a Sunday and the Pittodrie side have played in national cup semi-finals at Hampden over lunchtime on Saturdays in recent years.

"We have been in this scenario before, I appreciate that, but those have tended to be on Saturdays and this is a massive game," said Fraser, who is open to rescheduling one of the semi-finals on a different day.

"Supporters of all four clubs want to be in attendance and surely to goodness we have to do everything we can to make sure that as much of a balanced support from each of them are there.

"There could be other solutions out there that will make sure that they have the best occasions they can be."

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport