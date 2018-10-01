Jess Fishlock & Jodie Taylor: Seattle Reign confirm Wales and England stars for 2019 NWSL season

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has played for Seattle Reign since 2013

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock, 31, will again play for Seattle Reign in 2019, continuing her stay with the National Women's Soccer League side.

Seattle have also exercised a contract option on England forward Jodie Taylor, 32, for the next campaign.

Reign have activated options on 13 players and offered new deals to seven.

Fishlock, Wales' record cap holder, joined Seattle in 2013 but is currently on loan at French champions Lyon between North American seasons.

She has previously played on loan for Glasgow City, Melbourne Victory, FFC Frankfurt and Melbourne City.

Taylor - who was the top goalscorer at Euro 2017 - joined Seattle last season, having previously played for clubs including Melbourne City, Arsenal, Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit.