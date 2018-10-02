Scottish Gossip: Tom Cairney, Leigh Griffiths, TV deal, safety fears for officials

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex McLeish has admitted Scotland are vulnerable to any bid by England to steal midfielder Tom Cairney after the manager was again forced to omit the Fulham midfielder from his latest squad. (Scotsman)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish reveals Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths blanked his clear-the-air phone call after being dropped for the win over Albania. (Daily Record)

Scottish football will be screened live across Australia, New Zealand and another 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa after the SPFL struck a new TV deal with Qatar-based media group beIN Sports. (Daily Record)

Former referee Hugh Dallas, once struck on the head by an object during an Old Firm derby in 1999, praises official Calum Spence for continuing to run the line at Livingston on Sunday after a similar incident. (Daily Record)

Referees' chief John Fleming has slammed the "cowardly" Rangers fan who targeted linesman Calum Spence at the weekend. (Sun)

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has strongly condemned the missile-throwing incident that left assistant referee Calum Spence with a bloodied head, insisting it must act as a "wake-up call" about fan behaviour. (Daily Mail)

A trade union which counts many top referees in Scotland among its members has called on the SFA to carry out an "urgent full investigation" of the safety measures in place at matches. (Herald, subscription required)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon hails midfielder Mark Milligan as "my kind of player" and insists "the best is yet to come" from the experienced Australian international. (Sun)

Rangers captain James Tavernier wanted team-mates to rise above the goading from Livingston players after Sunday's loss but to use the taunts as future inspiration. (Daily Record)

Boyhood Rangers fan Craig Halkett admits Livingston's win over Steven Gerrard's side was special - even though he got stick from his parents afterwards. (Sun)

Golf balls, bananas, a pig's leg and a letter from the Ku Klux Klan: former Rangers winger Mark Walters reflects on life as a black footballer in the 1980s. (Daily Mail)

Dundee United need to stop beating their players up with memories of past glories and can start by ripping down images of the golden era in the 1980s, says former defender Paul Quinn. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers defender Maurice Ross has emerged as a surprise candidate for the manager's job at Queen's Park after spells in Norway and the Faroe Islands. (Sun)