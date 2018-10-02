SPFL set up new overseas TV deal with Qatar-based beIN SPORTS

Scottish football has a new overseas television deal with Qatar-based beIN SPORTS

The SPFL has announced a new broadcast tie-in with beIN SPORTS covering Australia, New Zealand and 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

The arrangement has been brokered by Switzerland-based marketing agency Infront.

The move follows a broadcast deal with MP and Silva being terminated five years into its 10-year term in August.

No figures have been revealed on how much revenue the new the overseas package will generate for the SPFL.

The beIn SPORTS deal covers the following nations:

Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Algeria, Chad, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Tunisia, Egypt & Djibouti.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Work is continuing to ensure as many fans of Scottish football around the world are able to watch matches from the Ladbrokes Premiership, the Betfred Cup and the IRN-BRU Cup this season."

When revealing the end of the MP and Silva deal due to defaulted payments earlier this year, Doncaster said it would "have no material impact on the record-breaking club fees paid and expected to be paid for season 2017-18".