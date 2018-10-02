Newcastle's Mohammed Sangare frustrated again over Liberia debut

Mohammed Sangare has had to withdraw from the last two Liberia squads due to missing papework

Newcastle United under-23 midfielder Mohammed Sangare has been left frustrated after having to withdraw from the Liberia squad again,

The 19-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle, is still waiting for his UK residence permit to be re-issued.

He was named in Liberia coach Thomas Kojo's squad for their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo-Brazzaville.

"I can't wait to play for Liberia but it's this resident permit that is holding me back," Sangare told BBC Sport..

"I have spoken to my manager and he wants me to go and play for Liberia. I really want to go to Liberia."

It is the second time that Sangare has had to withdraw from a Liberia squad due to the missing paperwork after missing last month's 1-1 draw with DR Congo.

Liberia, bottom of Group G with a point from two games, are in Brazzaville on 11 October and the return match is in Monrovia five days later.

Sangare, who was born in Liberia but has lived in England since the age of 14, is still unsure when the issue will be finally received.

"This [residence permit] is out of my control now and there is nothing I can do about it, I have chased it up and the next appointment is in November," Sangare explained.

His coach is also frustrated that the lanky midfielder is once again unavailable.

"He would have been a big advantage for us having a player with his height and quality. We need players like that in our national teams," Kojo added.

"We were robbed out those qualities when he played DR Congo. They have a lot of big and strong players and they used that advantage against us by playing a lot of long and direct balls.

"So a player like [Sangare] coming into our team is a plus for us."

Kojo will also have to do without Portugal-based Terrance Tisdell because he needs a police clearance to travel to Africa, according to the player's agent.

Revised Liberian squad:

Goalkeepers: Boison Wynney de Souza of (Real Mallorca B, Spain), Tommy Songo and Ashley Williams of (LISCR FC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel and Aloysius Simujla of (LPRC Oilers), Teah Dennis of (Barrack Young Controllers), Kemoh Kamara of (LISCR FC), Adolphus Nagbe Marshall (Gudja United FC, Malta), Joel Johnson Alajarin (Charlotte Independence, USA)

Midfielders: Saah Nyumah and Allen Njie of (LISCR FC), Oscar Murphy Dorley (FC Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Sylvanus Nimely (Spartak Moscow II, Russia), Sam Johnson (Valerenga Oslo, Norway)

Strikers: Anthony Laffor (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), William Jebor (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Kpah Sherman (MISC MIFA, Malaysia), Tonia Tisdell of (Denizlispor, Turkey)