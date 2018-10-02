St Mirren sign Adam Hammill as the former Barnsley winger's hunger is highlighted

Adam Hammill made 42 Barnsley appearances last season

Adam Hammill's "hunger" and "experience" will be vital for St Mirren, manager Oran Kearney has said after signing the English winger.

The 30-year-old has agreed a contract until January after his summer release from relegated Barnsley.

"We're in a tough league and you need players with experience," Kearney told his club website.

"Adam has over 300 appearances, a lot at English Championship level. I'm really excited about seeing him here."

Hammill becomes the third free agent to be recruited by Kearney since taking over from Alan Stubbs and joins centre-half Anton Ferdinand and striker Simeon Jackson in Paisley.

"Similar to Simeon and Anton, there is a real hunger there to do well and I think that's vitally important," said the manager.

There is an option to extend Hammill's stay until the end of the season and he will be looking to repeat the early promise he showed while on loan from first club Liverpool on his last stint in Scotland with Dunfermline Athletic.

"I've signed a short-term deal 'till January and I'm just excited to show what I can do," he said.

"I spoke to the gaffer here and he sold me on the move.

"He told me about the ambition of the football club and what he wanted to do and it's something I was keen to be a part of."

Hammill, who also had spells with Southampton, Blackpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, made 42 appearances last season for Barnsley, 34 of them in the starting line-up.