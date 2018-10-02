Jadon Sancho: England Under-19 forward signs Borussia Dortmund deal through to 2022

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017

England Under-19 forward Jadon Sancho has signed a contract extension to commit himself to Borussia Dortmund until 2022.

The 18-year-old winger joined the Bundesliga side from Manchester City for about £10m in August 2017.

"I'm very glad I decided to join Dortmund a year ago," he said.

In 124 minutes on the pitch this season, Sancho has assisted more goals - six - than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues.

He added: "Everything turned out to be true - this city lives football like no other.

"Here I can develop well. I am completely happy, satisfied and proud to be part of this team."

Last weekend, Sancho provided two assists as Dortmund came from two goals down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 and move top of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund tweeted the news about Jadon Sancho's contract extension on Tuesday

