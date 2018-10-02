Souleymane Coulibaly: Partick Thistle sign striker after Fifa ruling

Souleymane Coulibaly has yet to play for Partick Thistle

Souleymane Coulibaly has finally been registered as a Partick Thistle player, the Championship club have confirmed.

The Ivorian striker's move had initially been blocked by the Egyptian FA, which refused to grant an international transfer certificate.

Fifa has now granted a temporary ITC following the Scottish FA's request to overrule the refusal.

"We are ecstatic to finally get Souleymane properly registered," said Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton.

"It has been a long road and a lot of hard work, but I would like to thank the Scottish FA for its assistance in the process and hopefully Souleymane can go on to have a very successful season as a Thistle player."

Coulibaly was sold by Kilmarnock to Al Ahly for £800,000 in January 2017 but left the Egyptian champions four months later.

"It has been a very difficult time for me, but I just need to put that behind me now and concentrate on playing the game that I love," the 23-year-old said.

"I haven't played a proper match in quite some time now, so I know there is still a lot of hard work to do before I will be back to my best, but I am determined that I will get there."