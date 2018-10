From the section

Grant Nelson came through the youth ranks at Ibrox

Dundee have signed midfielder Grant Nelson after the 19-year-old's summer release by Rangers.

Nelson, who spent part of last season on loan to Edusport Academy in the Lowland League, has signed a short-term deal with the Dens Park club.

He will initially play with the Scottish Premiership club's reserve squad.

Dundee secured their first league points of the season with a win over Hamilton Academical on Saturday.