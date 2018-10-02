Steven Gerrard: Rangers and I will be better for Livingston loss

Steven Gerrard (right) had an uncomfortable time on the touchline on Sunday

Steven Gerrard says he and his Rangers team will heed the lessons of Sunday's 1-0 defeat away to Livingston.

Only Celtic had previously inflicted a defeat on the Ibrox side since the former Liverpool captain took charge.

"There is a saying in football, 'you learn more through defeat' - and I can definitely understand that," the manager told Rangers TV.

"This defeat will improve me because I made a few mistakes within that game on Sunday as well."

Livingston, promoted in May, moved three points ahead of Rangers, who sit three places back in sixth in the Scottish Premiership table.

Gerrard stressed that his team must learn to make sure they take something from games when they are not on top form.

"I don't think, with all due respect, a team like Livingston should cut us up on second phase set-piece and that is the thing that I am struggling to get out of the system," he said.

"I think we have learnt a lot about some individual players and about us as a team.

"When you are flying and things are good, individuals and the team get a lot of credit and praise.

"Sometimes a lot of small things get hidden amongst that, but I think, after a defeat, away from home, a sore one, then you analyse it a little bit more and analyse individuals a little bit more.

"Some things smack you in the face and are made that little bit more obvious."

Gerrard's side host Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday.

"It is my job and my responsibility to show the players where I think we can improve as a group and maybe speak to individuals as well and that is already in motion," he added.