Women's Under-19 Euro qualifier: Northern Ireland 7-1 Estonia

Kaia Deane opened the scoring for Northern Ireland on her debut

Northern Ireland Women's Under-19s hammered Estonia 7-1 at Shamrock Park in their opening qualifier for next year's European Championships.

Alexandra Collighan (two), Kaia Deane, Megan Bell, Kelsie Burrows, Louise McDaniel and Kaitlyn Canavan got the goals for Alfie Wylie's side.

Northern Ireland are hosting a four-team tournament in a new qualifying format for the Euros.

They play Kosovo on Friday and Germany on Monday, both at Shamrock Park.

Germany defeated Kosovo 6-0 in Dungannon in the Group 9's other match earlier on Tuesday.

Deane opened the scoring for Northern Ireland on her debut in the 16th minute, steering home a cross from captain Bell.

Estonia levelled six minutes later when Evelyn Silina headed in a corner against the run of play, but Northern Ireland took a 2-1 lead into the break thanks to Collighan's first goal of the night.

The winger ran on to a Deane flick-on to bury her shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Bell extended the lead with a cool finish on 56 minutes then delivered the cross 12 minutes later from which Burrows poked home.

Northern Ireland captain Megan Bell was among the goalscorers against Estonia

It was 5-1 in the 70th minute when good work from Collighan set up McDaniel and Collighan capped a superb performance by grabbing her second of the night with another assured finish.

Substitute Canavan rounded off the scoring when she made it 7-1 with a firm header from a Bell corner.

This is the first of two qualifying rounds, with 12 groups of four nations and all 12 groups being played across a number of days in one country for each group.

The top two sides in every qualifying round section - plus the two third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their group - will go through to an elite round, the draw for which is on 23 November.

Seven countries will eventually qualify to join hosts Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July 2019.

Northern Ireland: Currie, White, Ruddy, Magee, Burrows, Hamilton, McKenna, Bell (captain), McDaniel, Collighan, Deane.

Substitutes: (used) McGuinness, Leckey, Canavan, McDaid, McKearney.

Estonia: Talts, Treiberg, Tiivel, Daut (captain), Jaar, Saar, Lillemae, Kees, Malesina, Satsi, Silina.

Substitute: (used) Pedak.