The 'kid in the playground' who became Cliftonville's record scorer

"He was making me look stupid in training with his finishing. The players were asking 'who is this boy?'"

Chris Scannell was Cliftonville captain and closing in on the all-time goalscoring record at Ireland's oldest football club when a raw, young striker arrived at Solitude in the summer of 2011.

With a reputation for "scoring goals for fun" in the Amateur League, the youngster made a dramatic impression on Scannell and the rest of his new Reds team-mates - especially during shooting drills in training.

That youngster was Joe Gormley, a shy and unassuming 21-year-old who made the step up to Northern Ireland's top flight from the relatively modest surroundings of Crumlin Star.

Fast forward seven years and it is Gormley who is celebrating becoming the north Belfast club's all-time leading goalscorer after he scored the first of his two penalties in the 3-2 defeat by Crusaders on 5 October.

Chris Scannell made 456 appearances for Cliftonville

"We'd seen a lot of young lads with big reputations come and go, but straight away we could see Joe was different," recalls Scannell, who retired in 2014 after the last two years of his career were blighted by an Achilles tendon injury.

"In shooting drills everything he hit went in - his finishing was ridiculous. Most strikers just aim to hit the target, but Joe would be aiming for the corner and would find it nearly every time.

"He played as if he was in the playground, it was all so natural to him. He reminded me of Robbie Fowler in how he struck a ball - early and with very little back lift. That was his biggest asset.

"At first he was coming on for 20-minute cameos but he was scoring in nearly every match, so it was only a matter of time before he became a regular.

"I'm delighted the record has gone to such a nice, humble lad."

The friend who steered him away from Crusaders

Gormley has now scored 172 strikes in 246 appearances across two spells with the Reds.

Those spells were punctuated by an unsuccessful period in full-time football with Peterborough United, which was marred by a year on the sidelines after he snapped a cruciate ligament in September 2015.

His name will forever be synonymous with Cliftonville, but it was their north Belfast rivals Crusaders who first showed an interest in him.

Sean Brown was Gormley's strike partner at Crumlin Star and the pair have remained close friends. He remembers a chance meeting with the then Reds manager Tommy Breslin that ensured his friend ended up at Solitude.

"I met Tommy at a Cliftonville reserve game and he enquired about Joe," he explained.

"When Tommy heard Joe had been to train with Crusaders he asked me to arrange a meeting. I phoned Joe immediately and he came to Solitude that night and signed for Cliftonville.

"The only mistake Cliftonville made was that they only gave him a one-year contract to start with.

"For Crumlin Star he was just head and shoulders above every team we played. He scored 63 goals in one season - including 12 hat-tricks."

The fan who's only 99.9% happy for him

Tim McGarry is a Belfast actor who stars in the BBC NI comedy Give My Head Peace

The previous holder of the Cliftonville goalscoring record was Kevin McGarry, who hit the 170-goal milestone between 1948 and 1959, during the club's amateur days.

Kevin's nephew, Tim, is a lifelong fan and, while admitting to having very slightly mixed emotions at his uncle's record being broken, he was keen to express his delight for 'Joe the Goal'.

"There was a tiny, tiny part of me that was slightly disappointed because the McGarry name had been associated with Cliftonville in that way for so long," Tim explained.

"But, genuinely, 99.9% of me is absolutely delighted for Joe because he is a great footballer who gets on with it without making a fuss. He'll go down in history as one of the best players to ever wear the red shirt.

"I'm privileged to say I have been there to see about 120 of his 172 goals and I can see him going on to hit over 250, setting a record that will never be broken.

"He really is 'Mr Cliftonville'. He's very much a local boy, proud of being from Ardoyne and the affection for him on the terraces is immense."

The ex-captain who credits him with title wins

George McMullan played for 15 years at Cliftonville

The highlights of Gormley's career so far have been Cliftonville's back-to-back Irish Premiership title wins in 2013 and 2014, while he picked up the Player of the Year award at the end of the 2013-14 campaign.

Gormley's potent strike partnership with Liam Boyce, the current Northern Ireland international now playing for Burton Albion, was a major factor in the title wins.

"Their goals got us over the line," said George McMullan, who lifted the Gibson Cup on each occasion as Reds skipper.

"I think they scored over 60 goals between them in each season. They were unstoppable at times.

"Some wondered if Joe would be as effective without Liam, but he proved he could still do it after Liam left - and is still doing it."

And what about how the shy 21-year-old integrated with the Cliftonville dressing-room?

"It took a while - and a couple of nights out - for him to come out of his shell, but before long he was one of the boys. All of the players will be so happy for him."

Title-winning manager who signed him

Tommy Breslin guided Cliftonville to back-to-back Irish Premiership titles

It is perhaps fitting that the final word on Gormley's achievements should go to Tommy Breslin, the Cliftonville manager who signed him and oversaw their title wins.

"Joe is the nicest fella you could ever meet," Breslin said.

"You could just tell there was something about him as soon as he arrived. He scores jaw-dropping goals while missing chances never phases him.

"People talk about him always being in the right place at the right time - but that's a skill in itself. He sees things other players can't see.

"When he went to Peterborough they tried to almost re-programme him into a functional centre-forward, but he's a free spirit who was born to score goals.

"It was an honour and a privilege to be Joe Gormley's manager."