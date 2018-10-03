Antonio Valencia: Man Utd captain sorry for liking 'time for Mourinho to go' post

Valencia had missed United's last two games before returning to the team to face Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has apologised for liking an Instagram post which called for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked.

The 33-year-old, who reports said had fallen out with Mourinho, returned to the team for Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

After the game, he liked a picture of himself which had the caption: "It's time for Mourinho to go."

The Ecuadorian later wrote he liked the post "without reading the text".

"These are not my views and I apologise for this," the full-back said on Twitter. "I am fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results."

Valencia, who joined United from Wigan in 2009, had missed United's previous two games - their Carabao Cup exit to Derby, and 3-1 defeat by West Ham in the Premier League.

Following their fourth successive game without a win, midfielder Paul Pogba told reporters in the post-match mixed zone interview area that he had "been told I'm not allowed" to talk.

A clip of Pogba and Mourinho having a tense exchange on the training ground emerged last week, and the Portuguese has told the 25-year-old France international he will not captain the team again.

Mourinho has also said "some [players] care more than others" at United and that "no player is bigger than the club".

They are 10th in the league after their worst start to a season in 29 years.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini, however, insisted the whole dressing room was behind the manager.

"Everyone is going in the same direction to try to improve and to do better," he added.