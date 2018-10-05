Joe Gormley hoping to break Cliftonville goals record against Crusaders

Media playback is not supported on this device Gormley aiming to break goal record in north Belfast derby

Irish Premiership Venue: Seaview Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley is hoping that he can break the club's all-time goalscoring record against derby rivals Crusaders on Friday night.

The Reds forward drew level with Kevin McGarry on 170 goals by netting twice in Saturday's 3-1 win over Ards.

"Last season I scored eight goals in games against Crusaders so hopefully I can continue that run," said Gormley.

"One of my favourite goals I've scored was against Crusaders near the end of last season from 40 yards out."

"It was good to equal the goalscoring record - hopefully on Friday at Seaview I can break it. It's my team-mates who create the chances - I just put them away.

"I probably won't realise how big a thing it is until I stop playing - at the minute I just want to help get Cliftonville further up the table."

Gormley, 28, has found the net 14 times in all competitions during the present campaign and has been named Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Month for September.

Barry Gray's side have moved up to fifth place in the Irish Premiership table, one point and one place above north Belfast rivals Crusaders ahead of Friday's televised encounter.

"They are always feisty matches and it's good to get the bragging rights in north Belfast," added Gormley.

"Crusaders haven't had their best start to a season but they are a great team and I'm sure they'll pick up again - but hopefully not against us."